The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So right now I'm about to go to the U of a basketball game. Just text me and literally 20 minutes ago, saying she had an extra ticket for me, my friend. So we're gonna go and I can't wait to take guys with me. I must write A You have a T shirt about former jackets, some bark jeans and then my black van. So something really casual and trying to keep warm, cause it's like 40 degrees outside right now. Yeah, right now I'm gonna meet up with my friend Emily to get some food, I believe. No. So everything was, like, pretty much closed. We just got Papa John's pizza, so we'll save. Who knew? Here's that would be so gold like 40 degrees. Yeah, it's like a scold his Washington and not cold. Now it's almost a stadium, so we're not sitting in like the student section because they're sold out when we try to get tickets. So our friend got a structure tickets, so you actually sit in the stands. We don't stand the whole time with just nine days, actually, yeah. You alright? So today's Monday and I have my psych final tomorrow and then my mouth final Wednesday. So today I'm gonna do just study for my finals payout friends later and then go to the house for my meals. Okay, so right now I'm going to a review session for my psych class, so it's gonna be, like, a couple hours just reviewing stuff for the final. Right? So I just finished my study for the day and I just got to my friend Storm. That will be the last thing I do with them tomorrow. Have my final at 8 a.m. Okay, so today is Tuesday, and I took my sight final earlier this morning. I honestly think I did pretty well, So we'll see how they solve in a in the class. So I just checked my grade on my psych final and gone, eh? So happy. That means I have always going to be right now in math, so we'll see if I can keep my being map. I don't really know my good, but I'll try. It's like my favorite, so it's really windy right now. Right now I'm on my way to my friend storm toe, help her move out because she's badly transferring next musters the shades to clear everything out of her room. So today is Wednesday, and I took my A math final earlier this morning. I don't feel too great about it, but I'm still having some faith that I gotta be, so we'll see what happens today is my last stay here before I go back home. I don't have that much land just going out friends all day today and then take my friend to the airport on impact and just get ready to leave. I'm all packed and ready to go, and that's the end of this video. If you enjoyed, be sure to give this video thumbs up and subscribed. 10 below cabin ready, and I'll see you in my next video by guys.