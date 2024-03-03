The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm Ali, my living heirs, with minorities in team, and here's my room. So some dorm essentials that I really recommend that everyone has is this desk caddy. So I know what only looks like it's holding pictures, but I actually hold other things. Like if I had, like, a reminder, all I tape it on here, here. Another thing I really recommend is if your bed's a really tall, I would recommend getting a little stool. I store blankets in here as well, so it's like a little storage spot, but I'm not that tall. So it's really hard for me to, like, jump on the bed. Uh, what else? I also recommend getting like a shoe hati. As you can see, I have a lot of shoes and a very in the shoes that I have. So it's just nice to have them all in one spot that it could just easily grab and go. I'm not ready when I'm trying to plan something. It's nice to have it all out so I can see them. So a lot of these decorations were made, but my sisters and my sorority so a lot of these I didn't really plan to bring. Just your decorations seemed to be a reflection of yourself. My favorite colors are blue and purple can't tell. I also have some of my friends from high school and photos appear so some of them don't go to school here. A lot of them live across the world, some of them so I like to have them appear. So what if we always look up and see them? Classic near, uh, this is an all girls floor, and I never made seventeen. Our president's assistant, R A. She lives down there. She's kind of like that older person on the Florida like Make sure we're all behaving.