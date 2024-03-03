Hidden Campus Gem. Check it out!
We are at the ENR2 Building as talked about in Ally's interview! You have to check it out because this building is WAY amazing!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Um, have you seen my dorm room tour with Allie? This is the building that she was referring. It's totally different than what you would expect. Uh, you expect this close, big square building and inside is totally different. Basically in here, you're going to take your natural sciences.