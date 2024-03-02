The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, guys, Right now I'm standing in front of a cop killer, which is my favorite personal building here at the U of a campus for many reasons. One of them is that chemistry runs my life right now because I am a pre nursing student. So one of the many joys of being a nursing student here at the U. Of A is you're going to be spending plenty of time in this building, whether it be going tio lecture discussion or a lab. You come in here for your lectures and your labs for basically your major sciences, street and biology. Of course, I know there's tons of other sciences, but those are my major sciences for my major. What really makes it distinct is the roundness on the bottom, which is where all the lecture halls are. The architecture, er is a lot different, but also what makes it unique and really makes it so that everybody knows that it's Coughlin is the little tiny statues and arch away that is in front of the building. Just because there's all times of tiny scientists and it just was like, Oh, this is the sights building.