Hey, guys, we're going to talk a little bit about living on in off campus at the University of Arizona. Tio have family that lives in Tucson, so I didn't have to pay for a dorm, and I didn't have to pay for off campus living. Um, basically, how it works at the University of Arizona is that from freshman to senior year, they don't differ if they don't change as you go up into the upper classmen, it just depends on how much you pay for the dorm s O for the cheaper dorms. They're a little bit smaller, and there are a little bit of the older dorm room buildings, whereas theme or expensive you get, the bigger they are and probably the last people you're going to have in your room. The only other thing is that if if you are in the honors college, you do have the ability to go to honors row our honors. I can't exactly remember what it's called, but basically they get their own special housing, and they are nicer the doors. So? So if you're part of the honors college, so that's basically an option for you. Uh, we're going to go head out to Ali Storm because she does live on campus. I don't and we're going to check out with the door look like at the U of A, so let's go check it out.