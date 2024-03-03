The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Yeah, so I met half the houses day of super long, super exhausting, but a super fun. Lee been two days when it's little follicle week waiting out and walking from house to house in 100 degree weather, if not the greatest. I liked more houses yesterday, then I did today. We just liked it are our selections today which meant, like we ranked nine houses and then put like the three that we didn't really want to go back to, as like our last choice is out of the 12. Houses wanted us back, and then we'll visit those houses tomorrow. We got cut from at least three chapters, and the most you can get back is nine houses. Then I looked at my schedule and I noticed that had got dropped from, like, two houses that I like loved set one silly. I still got really great houses that I loved you to be, really appreciate it because, like, I know a lot of girls who only about five houses back, and I'm like, even though I still got three houses back that I tried to drop, you know, I still would be open minded. We'll see how these two days go, and there are really well, so yesterday I went to six of the houses and my thoughts on them, like, really kept flip flopping on set. So try not to judge the whole house on like the specific girl that I'm talking to, like maybe I'm not clicking with them doesn't mean I won't click with the rest of the house. Those days, like you go back to the chapters and you learn about their philanthropy, and that was like super fun, like learning more about what the house is due and like what Vince they put on to fund raise for the Atlanta Peas and all that. Then today I went to three houses and same thing like ah house. I love today, so I'm still, like, really, really happy because, like, I still have a lot of like good houses that I definitely like consider. I'm, like, excited with super nervous for tomorrow because tomorrow's thing day it's like basically house Tours Day and the most that you can get back tomorrow or six. I'm really looking forward to that day when always says that is like, really, really fun because you get to like, toward the houses and stuff and like even to speak in the houses and sneak picking a lot of them. I'm just, like, cannot wait hoping it like going back to a lot of these houses because they're so beautiful. I wouldn't want to be in a house that doesn't want me, you know? So it's fine. I was so nervous, like, literally I was like, OK, what happens happens like like really, really nervous to see, like if I got dropped from the house and I loved or whatever so and she was like, Hey, got all six houses back and I was like, Okay, and look right when she said I was like looking and scanning to see like, which houses? I got back and I saw, like, three on my top choices on their out of four. I literally only talked to one girl for an hour, and it was crazy, like how much of a connection I have with her And like I felt with the rest of the house, by the way, the house side toward first was incredible. You mean I'm crossing my fingers for prep for the house? That was my second choice. Like all the girls, will really help me even make my decision honestly, walking out like that second house, I was like, I already know who I am puffing like because you have to choose your top two choices and those could be like one of them. Honestly, I don't even want to go see the other houses like I was just like I know him puffing. I went to the one I was like My third choice was like it was good, but like I didn't have the Ah ha moment that day and the house was also beautiful. Then the other houses I saw like it was just I was not feeling it like we were there for, like, an hour each house today. Especially like one house that I thought was like on my topless. Um, I actually just got back from my two houses ending selections, and it cannot wait to tell you guys about it. I got my list back today and I saw that I had those two houses and literally, like, almost started crying like I was just like, Oh my gosh, I got my two houses back that I would love to be in and that I felt like so at home at I was like the happiest person this morning And I look could not wait to get my day started. I'm gonna literally puffing like my top two houses right now. So I went to my first house and you guys crazy experience. Like again for a second day in a row at this house, I was bawling with this girl, so we were both like, crying and everything. It's like You can't explain that to anyone leaving the house. I was just like, I don't want to leave this house like I can't imagine not coming back to this house and talking with these girls and just like being there. If I end up getting in this house, you'll know tomorrow cause I will recorded for Daniel that I called my mom right away and I was like I actually couldn't understand, she said. I want to be in this house like it's like, after that, I still my one house left, and I was like, Okay, shoot. Like if I end up loving the next tiles like I'm really screwed Went to that house, and I don't know if you guys remember, like, the one of the days that I did not feel that connection with that house and they grow that, and it propping me was that same girl. I did not have the same experience like I had in this first house. This house is just, like, not building it again. The girls I talked to in the house I love We're just so genuine, such amazing girls. If all else fails the other house and I go, I would not be mad about like I love the house too. So if you didn't already know, I mean Alfa Fee So excited to say that this is the house that I felt on those emotions this week.