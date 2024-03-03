The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

We have a ride at U of a CZ main library you have on campus. The difference between this you I don't really know, actually, do you know, uh, mainly, Marie has a little bit more to offer, and that's why we're here. That's why we're here at the main library right now. Um, they have a lot more to offer and just really different things that air exciting. So I'm going to go and show you around the library and show you some of the perks of coming you of a campus and using all of the things that you have a has to offer at their main library, whether it be to study or whatever else it is that you were here at Highbury. Forceful while the science and engineering library is my favorite because it's not as crowded. So if you're really looking for a place to study, I recommend going there. Main campus library does have some different things. They have really cool Cuban girls to study in, but to rent out rooms, study rooms, which I'm going to show you the minute I definitely go to you. Main library and enforcement here can really take the opportunity to get in your studying. Like I said, me library is a little bit more crowded. I'm sure you right now is the red brick on the floor and you've listened to some of my videos, basically are talked about how red brick was incorporated into the floor. Because this is a more building and all of you a has red brake do that one thing. As you go further off the quieter floors way also have a time of these study rooms which are a amazing and I definitely recommend this is a collaboration room. Some of your tutoring sessions will be held inside of these brings. You could come in and your T A s will schedule when they're going to be in this room. Wei have whiteboards and just very work together as a group. I definitely work Aman utilizing with brooms because it just really gives you to make sure that you understand all of that one sex in your cross way also have a time of computers that you could hear. You can obviously come down to the computer lab, and we have math floats and windows and just all kind of things that you could use. So they're going to offer you these tools like the study rooms and they have TVs, and then which is really cool. You confront your laptop into it, and you could broadcast. Or you can play video games like those people are doing. Oh yeah, uh, this is another one of those huge collaboration rooms as well as we have borrowed technology. What borrowed technology is basically, you can come here, and if you don't have a laptop, you can borrow a laptop. If you need a camera for a class, you can borrow and check out a camera using your cat card, which is your student idea. So that's something that's really awesome. There's all kinds of fun stuff to see hearing all kinds of places to study, so check it out.