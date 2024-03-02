The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Before looking into colleges, I really wanted to weigh out the pros and cons of different schools that I wanted to go to and there were many like this. If you guys are gonna be seniors in high school and starting to plan what schools? You guys want a pie, too? And hopefully this can give you guys an eye opener of the pros and cons of this school. Because even though I absolutely love it, no school is perfect and there are definitely pros and cons to everything, especially the colleges. You decide to 10 because not every school is gonna happen. Every little thing that you want, especially when you guys go to those tour guides, they're not gonna really lay out all those negative things about the school. I really don't think you could be the Arizona weather throughout the school year because I know in the summer it's probably hell and I don't experience that. If not, the weather is even better in Arizona during the school year. Phoenix is hotter than Tucson, so it's not like crazy hot all the time on Lee in the very beginning of the year, like the first a month or two, it's like really hot but it's bearable and it's not something crazy. The weather at Tucson is like, really, really nice off the school year, and it's pretty beautiful. It's really nice, but just when you go kind of further past that it's not so much. There definitely are really great Parts of Tucson that can go to that are super nice, and the thing is, is that it's really a huge city. To get around campus is, like, really all compacted into, like one huge regret tangle. So even though it's a larger campus and you do get that like big campus field still not too overwhelming and you can still get around really easily and get from one end to the other end of campus and probably like 30 minutes. So it's not too crazy, huge, and it's just really nice that everything is on campus and the campus is gorgeous, super pretty green and tons of palm trees. It's just It's a really, really beautiful campus. The second con to some people would be that does have the reputation of being a party school. So if this isn't something that you're looking for in a school at all and don't really care too much about the social life, you might find the party scene of you pay to be too much and you might not like that. I've probably mentioned this in, like, 10 other videos of mine, but I love the school spirit that has huge reason why I wanted to go there. I didn't not feel that school spirit that all the other schools I went to because there are a lot smaller private schools and just, like not as huge and school spirited as you say. So if you're looking for that in a school, then you is a really, really good choice for that. This is kind of being turned into a pro because I also found it really easy to get a lot of my classes. They were like the most popular classes that everyone on it and was still able to get like a lot of my other options and comparing to the other people at other schools that I've talked to have said that it's super hard to get classes, and a lot of me and my other friends haven't really experienced any of that like too much. So it's not hard to get out of that school in four years because I know I've heard of other schools. It's really difficult to get the classes that you need to take. Then there isn't that many parking structures around the school, like the ones that are like everyone wants it right in the middle of campus. You do have, like, free parking at certain times, but I just wish there were more options for free parking like huge loss and stuff, because a lot of times you have to pay for parking if you just want to be there for a little bit and parking is free on the weekends. There are so many different options and price points for you guys, so you guys can live in a house and it could be a lot cheaper or live in. There's a ton of different other places around campus that a lot of my friends go to that are 21 stuff. If you're 21 there are plenty, and I heard they're really fun. There is a ton of my life and stuff to do for college kids, and I think that's what I like about the school is that it's very college's and student oriented. A lot of math classes are required for your major, and some majors have to take specific my classes and a lot of them are terrible. So I really like the option and a lot, my friend, Sir, too, because you're not staying to just small certain options on campus. Every time I tell my friends that we have strictly on campus, they get really jealous of people love that we have Chick fil A. Yeah, there's just a lot of really good options on campus for food and great healthy choices as well. There's a lot of like homeless people around, and there is a couple situations as pasture with like sketchy uber drivers and assaults and stuff. I really did feel like the campus did a lot to kind of help us feel more safe on campus, and they sent out like so many e mails and we have safe ride where you can call Sorry, doctor, walk home alone at night, you can call them, and it's a free service to get you from point A to point B. So I use that a lot. A lot of stuff that the school can't control all these things happening. It's a great gym, and even though a lot of people go there, it's really big. So you could always find some equipment to use and just know that there's different times or a lot before there are no like at night is when it's like, really packed. So just find something that interests you and just get involved and really use all the resources that you ve has to offer to find something that you like and, yeah, get involved. Those are all of my pros and cons that you have ain't sure there are more but I was trying to brainstorm with me and my friends, and we honestly couldn't think of any specific concept really stood out to us.