The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So there is so much by campus right now, so don't know how much of the mall you're going to be able to see on this tour because we have a huge book festival going on. So the entire mall, which is my long strip of grass that runs down the heart of campus, is covered in a bunch of white times. Like I said, the campus is filled with a bunch of white tents. You'll never be bored because there's always something going on on campus. We have a huge twos on Book Festival, So if you're a book fan, tick. This is the spot to hit this weekend at the U of a campus. There's always concerts and Ted talks and just anything and everything, possibly going on on campus. So you'll never be bored If you're living here on the dorm, and if you're not, you can still check it out. When you come to campus class or whatever it is that you're coming here for.