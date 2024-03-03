The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

The reason why I brought you guys here today is because this is the first standing building constructed on the University of Arizona Canton campus on eighteen eighty seven. This building holds so much Ladies and University of Arizona, not only is it extremely beautiful and when you see it on the main malt, you know this is the bay and you know, that is the old main building. It holds so much history before it is what it is today. It was the School of Agriculture building and it was constructed, like I said in eighteen eighty seven and is still standing today. It is no longer held as the agriculture building. Today it is known for many things, including the place that you will come for tours. It also holds so much Arizona history and University of Arizona history and its overall just extremely amazing. You will have to see it from your own eyes because this video does not do justice. You'll come here, you're checking career tour and you're greeted by Wilma. Over our baskets on our campus ambassadors will show you around.