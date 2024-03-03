The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm a pre nursing student here at the University of Arizona, located right here in Tucson, Arizona. I am so excited to be your campus real tour guide. I'm gonna take you guys to a few different places, including the student union in the library and the campus wreck. We have kind of a big event going on on the main strip of the mall, so unfortunately, I can't show you all of it. I mean, I can, but you won't be able to see it. Um, it's covered in white tents right now, so that's unfortunate. There's all kinds of fun stuff always going on here at the U. Of A. That's definitely a perk of being a college student. Anyway, I'm going to show you some of the places that I love to study some of the places I love hanging out with friends. I'm going to show you some of those friends and you're gonna meet up with them, and it's gonna be a great time. I'm going to show you what It's like being and living in the daily life of university student and being a wild cat. I'm so excited to show you guys so bear down Camp Israel, Let's get started.