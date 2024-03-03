The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So in Chase Video, I'm going to be talking to raise about what not to bring to college. In my last video, it was all about dorm essentials and what you should bring to college. She's is going to be all about what not to bring and partnering up with Dorma Central's dot com to help you guys with any more college tips and advice that you may need. Okay, so the first thing that you should not bring is a lot of decorative or throw pillows. A lot of people tend to a crazy buying a lot of decorative pillows. I definitely try my best, not bring a lot of pillows because I literally wanted, like, any cute one that I saw the most of the time. You're not going to have all those polls on your bed because a lot of people get lazy. It just takes up a lot of space and room in your dorm anyway, so just having a couple pillows is perfect. Okay, so the next thing is a lot of clothes and shoes again, I imagine in a couple other videos, you do not want to bring a lot of shoes and clothes because what you don't have a lot of room into, it's very unlikely that you're going to wear all of them anyway, because you tend to end up wearing the same thing all the time. You might think that you were going to need all your shoes will only bring the essentials that you know you're gonna wear all the time. Just try and think about what you were previous. If you have a Warner sharing like months, don't bring it because you're very unlikely to wear that once your school. I thought I was going toe where I have that mindset that one day I'm gonna need this. You're probably not gonna end up wearing anyway. Okay, so the next thing is a TV. I do have some people who definitely like having their TV in the dorm. If you're thinking about buying a TV for your dorm, I wouldn't really recommend it because most of the time you're gonna be end up watching stuff on your laptop anyway. I do watch a lot of TV, but I would just go on the Web sites like shows like I go on abc dot com, Touch like the Bachelor or like bravo dot com, watching Real housewives and stuff like that. So I still don't need a TV because everything I watched was on my laptop. Or even I know my roommate had who loses that much? You watch our shows so you don't need a TV, and it takes up a lot of space. So if you're thinking about wanting to buy a TV, I don't think you need it. If you really have a TV and you want to take you, then go ahead. Because I do know a couple people who did like having their TV. But in my opinion, I don't think that it's very necessary. You really don't need to do that because a lot of the things that you're gonna be doing are on your computer, so you don't need all of those supplies. The only things that I bought that I used my binder with dividers. The next thing that I don't think you should bring to college is a printer, So me and my roommate brought a printer because it sounds so nice. Just have your own print on your door that was very convenient to have it in your room anytime you need to print anything out, but you're probably not end up having to put things that often name I remain. First semester didn't have, like, anything to print out. OK, we need we need this printer. Second semester we did have to print out things since our original work in our dorm. We were just print it with the printing stations that they have a school, and that was really quick and easy. We definitely didn't need a printer, and it also saves a lot of space to not have won. The next thing that you guys should bring to college are items at your school already provides, so like a trash can. I'm actually check items school provides in your dorm so you don't buy a duplicate of it. It is nice to have luggage when you move into your dorm. Don't keep all the luggage that you brought to school because it does take up a lot of room, so I would just suggest, like heaping like carry on or like, a duffel bag. Take the less room, but you do want to make sure you do. You don't need to keep our luggage and going off without also, like a lot of like bags and purses. I brought, like all my persons, that I have a home to my dorm, and that was definitely me I didn't need to do because I never use them. So don't bring like your whole purse collection. So the last thing that I think you should not bring to college is liquid laundry detergent, so I would definitely recommend bringing tide pods instead. Sorry, when you're taking laundry to the laundry room, you're not having to carry your bag and huge laundry detergent. Those are all the things I think you should not bring to college.