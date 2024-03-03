Sign Up
Go back to University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)

Baldor Technology Center and RAWC Exterior Tour!

I believe I took a tour of the Baldor building when I was in eighth grade. I do not remember what it looks like, but I show you the exterior. It's finals week here so the campus is pretty scarce with students since they're out studying. However, I show you one of favorite places on campus--the Recreation and Wellness Center. In the RAWC, there is a rock climbing wall (equipment is included, all levels of experience welcome), two full-sized basketball courts, all equipment needed for dem GAINZ, walking/jogging track, two studio rooms for group fitness/individual fitness use, and numerous group fitness classes throughout the week!!! I've been to yoga and zumba, but I have to say that zumba is my favorite. The instructor is amazing and it's a great time to have fun dancing to latin music! The RAWC also offers indoor cycling, cardio dance, and core crunch as options. The RAWC is exclusive to UAFS students and faculty, so all you need to gain access is your ID card!

