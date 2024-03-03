The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Welcome to one of my favorite spots on campus, and that is the campus green in the campus. You'LL find a bell tower in the middle of it all. The bell tower is a place we can go to hang with your peers, which is to sit and ponder outside as I like to do across from the bell tower, our fountain areas. This is the right side, but first I must show you close up the bell tower. It's actually running this time, and I like sitting here. Just tow, get some fresh air and, you know, relax and right by the bell tower. This is the in prince of the past of University of Arkansas, Fort Smith. You could see what it used to be called and all that, and here's a close up of the organizations that sponsor you FIS. It's called Line Pride Square Boo. Isn't it gorgeous? I love this robbery detail, especially with the bell tower right in the middle. Oh, here's another fun thing I have said to add in, Um, we have thes blue towers all around campus. If you feel like you're in danger or you have a threat, you can find one of these. This is like a help phone call button where the cape is. Police will come to the nearest loop hole once you pressed a button, so you will never have to worry about the safety of the campus.