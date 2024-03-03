Sign Up
Go back to University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)

Bell Tower and Campus Green Walkthrough!

The bell tower and the campus green are highly coveted areas where students love to praise. The greenery and spaciousness of the campus green makes it a great place to stroll through. With the bell tower as the highlight of the green, there's nothing more you can ask for! The bell tower rings at every hour with a classical instrumentals, so you'll know if you're on time or not ;) I enjoy sitting by the fountains in the fall and spring, it's so pretty! I also include a clip of the blue poles located around campus. They're there for safety, if you feel threatened, go toward the blue poles and look for the call center where campus police will be alerted to your destination. This ensures that the campus is safe and secure, so you won't have to worry about being in danger!

