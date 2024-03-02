Sign Up
Go back to University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)

Boreham Library Tour!

This is my favorite spot on campus: whether it be for studying, lazying around, or for alone time! The library is a wonderfully built academic building that is focused on the student. The library provides all of the resources a student at UAFS would need: Endless shelves of books, rows of computer labs, private study rooms, secluded study tables, career services, and library receptionists for all academic questions you may have. The UAFS library website offers access to databases and catalogues, plenty to help with research projects. There are designated quiet study areas on the first and second floor to ensure that students study to their maximum potentials. If you need access to computers, there are computer areas on the first and second floors. Have a group of friends that you want to study with? Book a study room on the library website! You can pick the room and the allotted slot of time to study. There is a computer in each room and a whiteboard for brainstorming needs. My favorite area to study is on the second floor by the windows. I love pondering in between breaks of hardcore studying. If you have a last minute assignment and you need a place to study but the library is closed, don't worry! At the library at the front entrance, there is a 24-hour zone made available for your 3am moments. All you need to gain access is your ID card. Scan your card in the card scanner and you are in! In the 24-hour zone, there are computers and work desks. If you need to print items or check out books, make sure to have your ID ready. You'll need to swipe/scan your ID card to print and check out books.

