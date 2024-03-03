Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
Go back to University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)

Double-Double Suite Tour!

Here I give you a quick tour of the Lion's Den double-double suite. The Lion's Den is a suite-style residential hall primarily lived in by first-year students. These double-double rooms include 2 long twin beds, movable wardrobes, desks, and drawers as well as task desk chairs. 4-5 students will share a bathroom in a suite, depending if it's a double-double room, double-triple, or a single-single-double room. I did not film a tour of the double-triple room or the single-single-double room, but I will link the tour of those rooms from the UAFS website here: https://campuslife.uafs.edu/housing/prices-lions-den . I've been told that the double-triple room is the low cost option out of all three dorm styles available. Lion's Den is a 460 bed facility and each suite is located in a wing community with ~30 same gender students. They do have a co-ed wing (with same gender suites) and they're primarily for upper-class students.

Other Playlists

Welcome to our quaint, cozy campus: University of Arkansas - Fort Smith! Carol Phan
A Day in the Life with Bella Bella Branham
Spend a day with Holly at The University of Tampa Holly Myers
Everything to know about Elon! Stephanie Gerding
A Day in the Life with Andy Andy Des
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved