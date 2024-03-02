The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My name is Carol Fan, and I will be your campus real ambassador from the University of Arkansas Sport Smith. I'm so excited to show you around campus as there are so many things to talk about. Hopefully you get a sense into what the community is like here at the University of Arts in Southport, Smith or Goofus, as I want to call it. From now on, that name is so long something facts to know about me. So you Fist has always been known for me since the day I was born two thousand, baby. Another fun fact about me is I'm a marketing major. I've only recently declared that like in the past month and a half, so I haven't been exposed to what the college of business has to offer. In my first semester of college, I'm stole a freshman. This major is intended for students who are undecided about What do you want to study? And that was definitely the case for me. I was like, I do not know what I'm passionate about. I don't want to just settle in for a degree that I know I'm not gonna like. So the general studies major allowed me to explore my options while staying on track for the bachelors that I'm seeking. What's my favorite thing about youth is my favorite thing about you. Fez is be small class sizes for me as a person, I love having meaningful relationships with people interact with daily. Having the small class size is really allows me to connect with my professor is like we're a tight like this. You're allowed to make jokes you can form in a personal bonds with them to get, like visit them outside of class ours, and it's really a set assessable for what the classes are like. Everyone's welcome that you feel included, and I like that we have that sense of community within the small class sizes. What's my least favorite thing about you? Fist. My least favorite thing about you face is the lack of food options they have. They do have the line's dead cafeteria for students who are living on campus. As a commuter I only have a limited variety I could pick from. We have three on it on campus center, Chick fil A Subway and the Audio Pizza Place. Why Love Chick fil A and I would never like complain about having a chicken sandwich. There are plenty of restaurants and fastfood areas nearby campus, so you'LL have a problem finding places to eat. What can I tell you about academic life, huh? The academic life here is driving. We have so many student organizations that Khun join. Um, I'm involved in lead student animators organization, Spanish Club and, I believe the Geology Club. Yes, I'm not a geology major, but I'm still in their club and that's not a bad thing. Honestly, I'm just tryingto reach out and see what I can a dabble in, even though a marketing major. Oh, another thing to mention is our Greek Life chapter. Here we have four for attorneys and three sororities. The four fraternities here are the kelp Kappa Alpha Order. While I'm not involved in any sororities, I hear that they're great. If you're looking for a sisterhood, are a brotherhood. Those Greek lives chapters are definitely the best place to seek that. Or you get a sense of what the student life is like here, as wealthy camp campus organizations made available. You get a little sneak peek into what I experience as a student here.