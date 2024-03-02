Sign Up
Go back to University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)

My CampusReel Intro: Who am I and what is UAFS?

Hey, hey, hey! My name is Carol Phan and I am your CampusReel ambassador for the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith. Some quick facts about me: I was born and raised in Fort Smith, AR and UAFS has always been in my field of vision for my studies for as long as I can remember. Also, I am a freshman completing my second semester of college! I recently declared Marketing as my major and I am so excited for what's to come! I used to be a General Studies major at UAFS, but have since then committed to Marketing. The General Studies major is an associate's degree intended for students who are undecided about what they want to pursue. It allows students to get the General Core requirements while exploring the many fields of study available. With this degree program, I was able to figure out my passion without the stress of getting behind in my bachelor's. Because of my exposure to many fields of studies, I have a fair view on what UAFS offers in terms of its academics. In this video, I talk a bit about my favorite and least favorite things about UAFS, as well as some student organizations I'm in.

Other Playlists

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved