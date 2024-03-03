The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Today I will be giving you a tour of my room at home. My room is very small, so you can see that my bed takes up fifty percent of the space I have, but no worries. I cleaned up a little bit, but it's still pretty messy. I have ah, small desk outside with much of junk them on my dresser over here. Oh, mind sessions and lots of shoes on the ground Early Negatives. You see, my bed is my lab tests, which I think is crucial for any student who likes setting on their bed. I don't have space for a desk, as you guys can clearly see. Pack up and store and as well as assemble, what you do is you push down the the legs and then it should fold over automatically and clip onto this. Same thing is with this side and you clip on if you want, Take it out. All you do is unclip it, pull it out and then push it back in two. So why did I choose to live at home? I'Ll give you That's me. I just lived at home because I wanted to save money because my family and also have the freedom to have everything I need without worrying about missing anything very comfortable in my room. So I don't mind driving fifteen minutes to get to class. Although there are great benefits of living on campus is he doesn't tomorrow borrows That's crucial. Over here you'LL see my closet, which I'm not going to show you because it's so messy.