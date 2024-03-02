The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, guys, this is Thies Smith Pantagraph Campus Center here. I'm showing you the front entrance of the Kepa Center, But soon I'll show you the side entrance of the Cape a center. Students often go to this area to hang out and relax with their friends as well as E and to grab a coffee drink. You could go through many entrances, but this is two out of three. The campus center is located right from the breath of auditorium as well as the bell tower. Welcome to the second floor of the campus center Appear. We have the cashier office, the testing center, the financial aid office, the admission office, the records office and the advisory office. If you have any concerns about your student encounter anything, you can go up here and asked for help. There's a information desk up front, so if you don't know where to go, they will be more than happy to help you. Here's the look down to the first floor, which we'LL get to shortly here in the first floor. This is where you can purchase your tickets for games and musical events hosted by you FAS, The first four kippa center is also where the legendary campus fireplace is located. At usually have different organizations having event here as well. This is where you can go to get your books as well as by your school supplies. I'm showing you some different banners of some organizations we have here. We are in the Lines bookstore, the line's books, ourselves, apparel as well as books and your school supplies. I'm just showing you an overview of what they sell their very cute hats over there. Here's the back of the book store where you can go pick up your books. If you ordered any you order online as well as in store. Here's some school supplies, so if you feel like you ever need a Scantron or a pencil, the bookstore's got it for you at a very affordable prices. One thing that the campus center is popular for is our Starbucks. A lot of people, these safety Starbucks, too, kept him up. So it's really nice that we have one on campus. I'm showing you what it looks like an r three different options. Personally, I'm a chick fil a girl, so I always go to Chick fil A. I'm feeling hungry, but sometimes I'll mix it up and just go to the tiny convenience store located in the corner. Another thing we have that's great is thie Beverage bar. We have milkshakes, smoothies and all the pop you may need on Thursdays. We have one dollar pop any size, so get it while you can. I don't know how long they're gonna keep that up. It got kind of quiet, so I went to my nook instead. We've got a clip of that. I did it so but yes, that is our campus center Food SUNA, services and relaxation.