The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Rachel and I will be interviewing her for office, so stay tuned, thick industrial people. This is Rachel, my friend, And I'm gonna be interviewing her for our suit. An interview? So Rachel tells a little fact about yourself. What made you wanna become a criminal justice? I wanted to be just major to help. What do you like about you, Fitz? And why did you choose it? What I love about you, aphis is a beautiful campus. Hammond, what's your least Everything about you. No, I commute here too, Actually, of all the food places here, Chick fil A subway in that pizza place. Uh, I'm sure the campus rule people are delighted to hear an answer.