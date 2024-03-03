A quick tour through the Laundry Room & Gym
In between studying, you will need to do laundry and might want to go for a quick run on the treadmill! Lucky for you, you don’t even have to leave your unit to access the gym or laundry room.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So now I'm going to show you the launch room and Jim and all that kind of son step. You can swipe your card right there, loaded with money. Ahead of times, you have to carry quarters, which is very useful. No. And then this center building is shared by everyone in Unit two. There is a student lounge people Khun Study hangout.