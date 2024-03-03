The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Um, what would you say The academic climate is like your upper a challenge. I mean, it's a top school, that's what it's going to be. Everyone who gets in has that in mind and is definitely capable of taking it on. I have a huge great deflation or have people suffer when they're trying to succeed? It's just like anything else in college. If you put the effort forward, you're gonna get it back in order. So if you put the effort into your classes, if you use your office, our resources, if you go to review sessions, make friends like you're the resources are there for you to succeed and you can succeed, yeah.