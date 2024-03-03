The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My So get So explain why you chose cow being used, that you got a count. Because when I came here last year, on year, two years ago on a junior trip, uh, it was my favorite school by far. What's your major? I'm a biochem major, but I'm under the well. Yeah, I'm under the biochem track, but I'm an emcee. OK, so this guy, the student body here at county, uh, just funny use. For the most part, it's pretty diverse and everyone who's pretty friendly Yeah, everyone's pretty open. Don't worry, okay? Describe the academic culture. It's very competitive, very difficult to keep up. You have to be on it to be able to keep up with the rest of the class That's overall, very competitive. Agnes, What's your favorite leased your part here at Berkeley Golden Bears here at the recent university. My favorite least favorite, uh, favorite is probably that there's so many programs here and that there's a lot of opportunities to do different things that there wouldn't be back home least favorite really is. I think scheduling I have a lot of different classes and is very pacts. So there's not a lot of free time to do everything that you would want to do.