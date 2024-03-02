The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'll be taking guys to Oakland, which is in nearby city to three miles south of Berkeley. I'll be grabbing dinner with my friends, but that's not the main point of this. Even though I will be showing you just in good food places, I'm going to be showing you how to use the public transportation system in the Bay Area. So as a Berkeley student, you get what's called a Clipper card and there's a fee included in your registration. I think it's like seventy or eighty dollars, which is which sounds pretty expensive for like a plastic card as a Berkeley sitting. What you get for free is you get to ride on the county bus for free. So the bus that takes you throughout all of Alameda County, it's called a C Transit. What you can also do with the Clipper card is you can go on other Bay Area transportation systems. This is really, really nice because now you don't have to carry around different tickets and different cards for all these other systems. The subway system we call it the BART, the Bay Area rapid transit. For that, like, everyone takes it like, trust me, it goes throughout all the Bay Area takes you from Eastbay Toe SF takes a little bit south to near Fremont. Yeah, so basically, this is the subway system and you can use Clipper card in here. You just load money into the card and you're able to use any of the systems in the Bay Area. So some other good ones, our community, the SFM, uni. So this is the bus that takes you around SF um, there's also some of the ones I have taken personally are Golden Gate Transit, which will take you across the bay from U. C Berkeley to SF. But you can also do that using a C transit by taking the offline. What else called the smart people here above their acronyms. It's like the cinema Marin area, Rapid transit. I believe it's like another train is all the way north. Um yeah, Clipper Card is a great tool to help you get around the Bay Area. Today I'll be showing you how to get to Oakland. Um, so I'm gonna show you how to get on a C transit. What you have is you have a Clipper card. It's this little thing, and you top it with a little reader there. Fitty? How would you rate the ease of using public transport? It's pretty easy on a scale of one to ten.