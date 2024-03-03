The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So today I wanted to talk to you guys about the meal plans here at Berkeley. So if you are going to be living on campus, you already have a meal plan that is included as part of your rent here. If you're not living on campus, you do have to buy a meal plan separately. That's my understanding of, but I'm not quite sure how that works because, as you know, I live on campus. So the way the mail plan works at UC Berkley is the most basic plan is the it's called the Blue Meal plan. What you get with that is you get twelve meals a week. So this goes from Sunday to say you get twelve meals a week and for each, like a lot of period of time. You can swipe in once, and once you're in, you're in and it's all you can. Um, from Monday to Friday, they have breakfast, lunch and dinner. Then on Saturday and Sunday, they have brunch and dinner. Not that much, because at that point you're not even getting two meals a day getting like one and a half, maybe. I don't really know how the math works out, but it's not that much. If you are really heavy eater, if you're like me, it's perfect because half the time I skip breakfast because I wake up super late or it just don't have time for it, and I don't really eat that much. So I usually what I do is I go Monday to Saturday, two meals a day, and that's pretty much what I do. So that's told me a week and then sometimes I'll cook for myself in the dorm or I'll go out to eat, so it balances out pretty well for me. Um, but if that's not enough for you, they do have an option to upgrade your meal plans. I believe this costs a couple hundred extra person muster, but with the gold mail plan, you get unlimited swipes. There's no limit on how many times you can go in every week. If that the blue meal plan isn't enough for you, that gold, that meal plan might be an option. The thing about the mail plans is they also come with flex dollars. So flex dollars are a type of currency that you can use around U C. Berkeley at its various campus locations. You might see some cafes and some little stores and some of these stories except flex dollars. So as part of your meal plan, the most basic plan you get two hundred and fifty dollars person Lester. I want to say three fifty, but don't quote me on that. It's another way where you can get food if you're out of meals. Um, puts on with cold night and late night runs from, like, ten thirty toe one AM so they're openly and, um, at late night. You could get buffalo wings, cookies, just all kinds of junk that you might be craving at night, and you can pay for those using reflects dollars. That's what the meal plan it colors like in my personal opinion. I don't think it's the best that it could be just because like this, the swipes don't carry over. So if you don't use all your twelve meals in that week, then it's like It's like you're losing out on food, which kind of sucks. Um, and overall, I can't Cal Dining does a pretty good job. The quality is not terrible, and on any given day, like you'll be sure to find something that you can eat.