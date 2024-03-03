The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I gotta UC Berkeley, which, if you don't know, is in Berkeley, California It's in Northern California and fun fact. So if you're not familiar with the UC system, there are, I believe, ten. You see, scattered throughout the scattered throughout the state and Berkeley was the very first You see the open and we actually just celebrated our one hundred and fiftieth anniversary. Because we are the first ever, you seize it school, we get to call ourselves cow. No other school in the UC system gets the call themselves this a little bit about myself. I am originally from Southern California in a very suburban town called Rancho Cucamonga, if you know where that is. I am an ex major, which stands for electrical engineering and computer science, and I'm super excited to show you around UC Berkeley.