So what you see here is just one of our many logs We call this faculty Glade. It's not the most popular lawn, but it definitely is beautiful. There's always students studying, and over here we have the beginning of Strawberry Creek just so cool, because when it's quiet enough, you can actually hear the water rushing. So we are walking right now to the other side of campus. Uh, I really the way campuses organized this humanity buildings on one side, there's math buildings on the other, so it's really convenient for whatever Major you're going to have to trek all the way across campus.