Megan shows you around the Shops in Town
Want to let everyone know you’re a golden bear?? Head over to Bancroft Clothing. Need a new outfit? Buy a reader? Walk across the street from campus and you can do it all.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So as you can see, we have a little shopping combined. Um I've been told that they help start up companies. Things there you have copy Central, where you will pick up here. Go Lammy Anything you need, Anything that you kind of like for a project outfitters, which is awesome, have little cafes and places me and study.