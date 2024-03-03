The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So first one of the place I want to show you is one of my favorite past a walkthrough. I honestly take the longer route to class just to see how beautiful this is. One of things I love about this campus is how unique it is. I'm literally welcome through a grove of huge, beautiful trees. Or I can go out and sit in the sunshine on the grass on the lawn, which I'm gonna show you in a couple minutes.