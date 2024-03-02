The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

One they want to talk to you about is safety. Safety on any college campus is really, really important. Berkeley does have a couple of things that they do to help out students. One thing we have is called Bear Walk, kind of like uber, but for walking so you call a phone number, they send someone to wherever you are and the walk you home. They'll do it between different dorm residents. They have a perimeter around campus that they work off of. There's a bunch of different stops all around the perimeter of campus and where all the students live and they'll drop you off it. The closest stop there's stops outside every resident hall. There's one, a twenty second walk from where I live in Unit two. Those they're just a couple of the things that Berkeley does. There's always a concerned about safety, no matter where you are. This school does a lot of different things to help keep students safe. Since we do live in a city, there's always a worry about that. I've never had a problem, and there's a lot of different resource is that you can use to keep yourself safe.