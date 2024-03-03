Ragini gives her impression of the Berkeley Student Body
Diversity is such an important part of the UC Berkeley experience!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
How would you say the student body of UC Berkeley is? I would say it's extremely diverse. I think that's the first word that comes to mind in terms of like ideology and DMSO Ward people interested in it's just there's a whole world off like possibilities out there, and I feel like the student body represents that.