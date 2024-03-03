The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Guys, that is the end of our tour of UC Berkeley. One last thing I wanted to share with you all as my own personal piece of advice. I know this whole process of picking out university, you really overwhelming kind of stressful, but stay true to yourself and stay true to what you know. You want people like your parents, your friends, teachers at school, guidance counselors are going to try and still you in one direction. It's really important to stay true to yourself and pay attention to where you think you'd be the happiest. Because in all reality, you're the one that spending the next four years. They're not your friends, not family, not anyone else. So really picked the place that you see yourself being picked the place that feels like home. I hope I did a good job of showing you guys all the different aspects of this incredible university. I would love it if every one of you came here and got to experience how amazing it is to be here. If birthday is not for you, it's not for you. Stay true to yourself and figure out what it is because that's way that you'll be the happiest and most successful version of yourself.