Guys, It's Karen, and this is gonna be my last video from a campus tour of UC Berkeley. I'm kind of sad that it's coming to an end. I just want to leave with some words of advice for anyone who might be looking to apply to Berkeley in the future, or if your are deciding to come. If you're deciding to come to Berkeley, if you are applying in the future or you know, however apps like, however far into the future it might be, uh, I would say, don't stress as much as you think you need to stress all the process is stressful. I think, like one of the most important things is to just really showcase who you are on the application, rather than, you know, trying to mould yourself into the person you think Burke wants you to be. Because when you get here, you'll realize that it truly is just a very diverse group of people. There's not a single person here who, like, fits a certain mold of that makes sense. If you are looking Tio, if you're deciding if you want to come or not, because I think one of the best parts about Berkeley is its diversity. Like there are so many people here who have so many, they just come from such different backgrounds. It's so amazing to hear their perspectives on everything. If you're applying, if you're coming here, whatever it is, you can do this. I really hope that my tourist have shown you a side of Brickley that maybe you didn't know about before.