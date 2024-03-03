The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

This is like one of the library's on campus already. It's like, really, he's So what people do is they come here for group sighting and it's really nice because you talk on this floor. Floor plan is great for group projects because you could eat talk like it's I like it a lot. Are you guys on the other thing I love about, like, even if you don't love the open? I like to study space. So the fifth floor's quiet floor and it's just really like, very versatile. So whatever your needs, market probably has got like, cafe downstairs to the library. They're out there sitting like Moffett is great. Visual space conference rooms for Project X meeting stuff like that. It's part of what's college will be well at Calais, basically the house and are really promotes like, well, so what they have on campus. This thing was called not pods, which are just like, literally, just like pods where you can go in and you cannot find space. Just, Yeah, since and there's also directly into SFM um Yeah, Entrance to another area so means tax is one of the choirs or libraries like it is dead, literally dead. So it's kind of scary and morbid. Moffett has like a little tunnel way that leads into the main stats, which is underground. Everyone, I just got done working at the library with my vest Rens and and it is almost six AM So the great thing about Mafia is that it's open twenty four hours.