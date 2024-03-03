The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So what comes with the room is a bunk bed and another bunk bed and aloft. So our room is actually a little bit smaller, if you ca n't tel because we only have two closets. So this room is actually meant for two people, but they stuffed three people in one room because that housing is hard. What I did, is I actually So this is like, not my sheep. Then I just put my dubay over it because I got hot in the night, and I don't really want my do they like covering me, So I just put it on top. I think it makes the bed a little more comfortable, which is really nice. I'm sorry It didn't bother trying to fix it. Like I honestly, I used my Google calendar more than I used my actual calendar. So what we did with the closets is basically I am splitting this closet with another person, and I have that shelf, and she has this other shelf right here. Honestly, um, we have a mini fridge and a microwave s o with these. From what I've seen, no one really checks. Like, whenever they come to do dorm room inspections, just like tosses she over it and let no one will know if you brought your own mini fridge. Don't you have a beautiful view of the courtyard here? That's another building right there. There are, like, six buildings surrounding this whole court.