Walk with Megan as she heads to the Tang Center
The Tang center: for all your medical needs. Berkeley requires students to have medical insurance, SHIP insurance can be bought through the university and covers most appointments and medications. Do some research to see what is best for you!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I'm on only now to the university health center, which we also called the Tang Center. Something you don't really think about when you're looking at what call it show too is health care. I'm going to physical therapy right now, but really anything you need, everyone that works here is awesome. We have really good bus system that I'll sit and talk to you guys about.