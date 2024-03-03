Welcome to California Memorial Stadium - Berkeley's Football Stadium
Rally Committee is a club on campus that plans spirit events for the entire university, highly recommend if you end up coming to Cal! You get great friends as well as perks such as the awesome view you will see in the next video
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Hey, guys, you're now getting to one of my favorite places. We're at California Memorial Stadium, otherwise known as the football stadium. I am going right now to help set up for the game in a couple weeks with rally going.