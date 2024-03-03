The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I really hope you enjoy that tour and got a better inside ofthe life at UC Davis. I wish all the incoming freshmen and transfer students the best of flock. I think college is all about experimenting with what you like, what you don't like. If you do not know what you want to do four years down the line in your second year, that is to really fine. I do remember I came into UC Davis as an international relations major, and I was thinking between economics or manager economics here, and I finally went on to do managerial economics, and I'm extremely happy with that. That just means you're willing to experiment and willing to go step out of your comfort zone.