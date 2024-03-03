The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My dear start off pretty early, so I'm taking eight and nine names, which means I have enough time in the evening to study and attend meetings for some of the clubs that I'm involved in on campus related to my majors. They're a number of places where you can study on campus. Some of them include the Shields Library, which also has a twenty four hour study room, which is open during finals week. The place I'm currently living is best religion. Lounge is there as well, so I usually study in those lounges. You can always take a safe ride from your apartment and come to campus and study at Shields. So in my first year when I was in, the dorms are usually bike to class. Now that I stay off campus, Uh, the unit rants actually a very efficient way off commuting to campus. So I usually take the bus in the morning and also, when I go back.