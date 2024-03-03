The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

You know what? I've just been a busy person. Been doing a lot of different things that I need to update you on which, you know, I got a job and I've been doing client work, so it's been pretty good. I've also been pretty busy this quarter, and I just wanted to put some content up. Might try to do flog, miss not sure yet because it's a lot and it's pretty intense, and I don't know if I have that much of an interesting life to pose, but we'll see what I dio. I did not sleep last night, right? I was writing this seven page research paper and working on this group project, making this poster that I had to get printed this morning, and that was kind of stressful because I didn't know if I was gonna be able to crown time or if, you know, I would be able to make it across with, and I haven't anything right now. It's wrapped in Saran wrap because it's raining outside. The weather is really crap, But I have that ready to go for class. I'm just gonna sit here and drink my coffee and make myself look before class This, like, perfect. I took my time and I got a mind for this merchant Still potty mouth Fall day. Right? So I just got out of what shop I just spent, like the past three hours standing my project for my final. I'm pretty sure until bit because, like, really dusty in there, Especially since I was standing nothing for three hours. You excited, huh? Taking a little study, break out for a walk called Bad. Doing really good, smooth. The kid's ministry really never flown middle seat. The plane ride home is when I get to sleep, I copped a mean green juice, a final and a paper I am working on right now. Submit everything I already did my design finals with He would shop class So I just went paper.