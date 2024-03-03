East & West Quad | Chilling with friends
I'll be showing your around the East and West wings of campus, this is essentially the central part of campus.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So out here behind me is the East in the West court because the weather super nice these days, a lot of people are hanging out with their friends studying, playing Frisbee on having like a picnic. So you guys should definitely sit here, maybe make some friends while you're at it.