The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I have diamond infused toilet paper, and it also do buy a Ferrari in reading. Jokes aside, I'm here at U. C. Davis, and I'm a second year studying manager of economics and statistics. So now you must be wondering why I decided to travel a thousand miles away from home from my comfort zone from a big city like two by two. A college town like UC Davis is because this college town atmosphere helps me focus on my career. Also there are a number of jobs and organizations on campus that helps you get involved. This is also very close to the beer, which means a lot of job opportunities are easily accessible to students here.