You see Davis and my opinions on whether or not it's worth it or it Film school's worth it. Let's talk about the film program at UC Davis. So I've been in the CD in program at UC Davis for three years now. When I was a freshman, they originally had to suffer Major's one called Film Studies, which was more history base and theory base and then one called Technicolor Toral Studies, which was more geared towards computer science. When I came to UC Davis, they combined the tube, got rid of the film studies major entirely, and combined the two to create what is now called cinema and digital media. The CD in program these past few years has been placing a lot of emphasis on theory and history and analysis of films. Rather than really giving students the necessary tools to become a filmmaker, and I I'm a really big hands on learning, and much of filmmaking relies on production. UC Davis really only offers, like three or four classes in that field. A lot of what I've learned is primarily history, which is a great foundation for filmmaking. It's always great to know, like how filmmaking started, who invented the camera, things like that. It doesn't really teach you all the technical aspects of filmmaking, like how to actually tell a story, how to create composition to help convey your moods, how to use a camera, how to edit video, all those things. Although learning about history and analyzing films is important and very informational, the program does not help with preparing the students in gaining the necessary skills to survive in a predominantly hands on real world career path. I know a lot of people agree with me that the film program at UC Davis is not as strong as it can be being that filmmaking is a career path that I and so many other people in the program want to pursue after college. It's necessary to have an adequate program that prepares us for that hands on work, the school at the moment just relax and really teaching us anything about being a filmmaker. That includes being able to effectively communicate and tell a story, or being able to do something as simple as set up a camera and learn about aperture and four calling to prepare a shot, something simple that it's very rarely found in the classes. Is going to film school necessary and is going to film school at UC Davis. Well, really, what matters more after college? Whether you have a degree in film or not is your experience. You can go to film school and learn a bunch of techniques and skills, but at the end of the day, what matters more is your portfolio and your resume. It's also show what you're able to do in the current job market. Employers are looking for professional people who not only have the technical skills down but are also creative thinkers and problem solvers with experience. If you don't have that experience, you're not gonna go anywhere, which is why I have been doing a lot of independent videography and freelance videography outside of the classroom just so that I can keep creating by making more content and continuously pushing yourself to create more. That in itself allows you to grow as a filmmaker or just, you know, as someone in any field that you wanna work in by doing more. You're able to learn from each piece of work that you do and you're able to grow, and you're able to gain more knowledge about what you're doing. Film school can only teach you so much, and I feel like the best way to learn about filmmaking, at least in my opinion, is to just keep making videos and keep producing content. I've definitely considered changing my major, um, or doubling in something like designed Teoh kind of brought in my horizons. I think at this point I'm just focusing on graduating because at the end of the day, a degree does not reflect your capabilities as a filmmaker and the quality of the content that you produce. It is merely just a bunch of words on a piece of paper. What really matters is the experience that you have and how much work you put out. The best thing that college can give you is the people that you meet. Undoubtedly, networking is such a huge part of filmmaking, and it's also just a great way to build the community, even though the program at UC Davis isn't as strong. That just brings people closer together who want to better themselves in their craft and be better at filmmaking. They find their own community and wanting to teach each other or learn from each other their different ways of filmmaking and how to go about making videos. So finding a group of people to learn from each other is just as important. So there are so many other things I can talk about in different videos, like how creativity is very subjective and how gear isn't really necessary to convey your story because, you know, storytelling is the most powerful part of filmmaking. I'd love to know what other people think about this topic. Um, I'm sure there's so many other people that are in the cinnamon digital media program that have their opinions about it, and I'd love to hear that. Personally, I'm just going to keep on focusing on working on my own craft and growing from that, whether I have a degree in film or not.