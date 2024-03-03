The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Not too long ago, I approached my first college welcome week. Here I am going into my fourth year at my last of the welcome week festivities. This fog is gonna be about in Eastern celebration or fall convocation or whatever they call it now. If you didn't already, I'm on the dance team called M K Modern. For the past three weeks, we've been putting together a set to perform in front of all the incoming freshmen and transfer students. Day one of welcome week for me performing at 3 45 today. I'm just now getting ready, putting all my stuff together, getting all the cameras together for us to fill. So I'm gonna go through the super fast Super quick packing camera Number one, Camera two Yesterday I kind of hurt my bag by lifting some things, and now I'm feeling it. So I'm trying to take it easy, but we are performing today, so I've been putting heat packs on in just resting. I might just have to take a painkiller and just suck it up for today and then rest. I kind of packed everything in a rush, so I don't even know if I have what I need. I have makeup and shoes, and then I just hacked a bunch of camera stuff because we're gonna be filming it. Then I'm also gonna think pictures after on blogging that I might just use my phone. I tried to get out of my complex, and this guy was like, blowing leaves everywhere. Then I get into my car, and then he starts blowing leaves off of my car. Yeah, He went all the way around my car like he started in the front, went to the side, and I went to the back and blew it, too. We are at the art taking over Dallas job you're looking for? Yeah, that camera batteries actually dying when you charge it, leader. Yeah, we just finished performing complications, and then they did wonderful. Yeah, we're coming again tomorrow P i R S E c Open house and at Yes, yes, yes. Oh, every war come through to those three performances, maybe you could get a free trip and apply it. You wanna audition, travel fire, find us walking around with one of these shirts, These pants looking cool. We had got a decent amount of shoes, especially given the audience way got fired. You're gonna be passing about Nina's hello school right now. Oh, from the angle, it actually looked like cops outside of one of these fires will be firing like always kind of basically. Find us in one of these shirts or something that looks like the shirt or empty Mom came out of you. That's gonna be beautiful in, like, 30 minutes. House, post performance, post the free food free shirt and creeping up on freshmen that looks like dancers. Now we gotta go swim place in basketball with the rest of our modern Alison hopped the fence to get in here cause my key doesn't work for any of the facilities here. A pause for Alice and, uh, nowhere in the hot tub because it was too cold and it's dark out. It was nice to be able to relax with great company before the school year begins. We've been working pretty hard these past few weeks, and the state was a great way to unwind. It's three AM now, and I have work in the morning and we're also performing in tomorrow, but tonight was worth it.