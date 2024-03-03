The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

If I could give one piece of advice to my high school self, you know, one thing I realized too late in the game is that your major shouldn't be the thing that chooses your college. Then if you want to switch majors, you can For me, I got into UC I as electrical engineering. So I thought it might be easier for some odd reason that if I got into electrical engineering, I could easily switch into computer science that, you see, I that is completely false. No matter what school you go into, they have different requirements for switching, but they're all relatively the same. You've got to take a certain amount of classes. Um, I also got accepted into a university California San Diego Internet ensuring And they do have, ah, bit better computer science program there. I came to Irvine for a little bit of the wrong reason, and I ended up being in a good spot in the end. What I wish I knew before I attended University of California, Irvine. What? I wish I news that really, It's not all about the studies. There's a social scene, and you wantto get involved in that, too. I came from a background of just focusing on my studies and always doing homework and not really having much fun out of that. That kind of, like, stayed with me a little bit. You know, I always got to be doing homework, um, studying, sleeping, eating, studying just like that. You gotta take a take a look back and relax, Um and really get out there and meet new people. That's really what you wantto get out of college is meeting new relationships networking, and it's broadening who you are as a person to other people. Uh, truly, if you want to get a job, it's not so much the education you receive. Professor told me that, uh, when he was in college, uh, he didn't have all that great of a GBH, but people could attest to his character, and that's really what got him moving forward. The one thing they did not tell me on my tour of UC I that I wish I know is the parking situation here. Ah, there's a good group of commuters that come here. If you really want to park here, you see, I like the commuters D'Oh You're gonna have a terrible time with parking. Some people even spend forty five minutes trying to find this spot. Most of the spots that you would find our preferred parking, which you have to pay extra for, like, forty to fifty bucks per month. Um, parking is so expensive over a hundred bucks per month and the parking structures air saturated. If you come to U C. I, um that's your main more motive. It's just fun to ride your bike around, so that's what I prefer to do. That's what I recommend you do, especially in your first year, because you really don't need a car for your first year.