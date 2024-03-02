The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So here you see, I there are two points weak kneed You can eat at the scenery, which is this one, or Pippins, which is in middle Earth. First of all you can see they got drinks on this side and on this side. Have a bunch of sausage from the other side of that spit again. Yeah, they make it for you again, right? Miss, This is the American girl. Right? Chicken Parmesan went and some vegetables get off my grass myself right now. What? Hey! And on this side how you can compliment your sandwich. So as you can see, the January has a lot of places where you can sit down and your food, some friends, something that and at the end you just put your dishes on this side on, you know, that's all you got.