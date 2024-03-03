The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So this is a classic double? Pretty much you got one bed to your left and one bit to your right. You pretty much got room for all your clothes for a TV if you want. You had us for that because I know you got another one in the in the company areas that we just uses TV for, like Xbox appears for. It's both a refrigerator and a freezer. You got three drawers and pull out desk for, like, your laptop or whatever. If you want to show him the are you doing here? You got under stunned er, bed storage for these. The don'ts do not have a fan, right? I mean, you guys don't have a C, so you need a fan, right? Dorms don't have a sea. This if you weren't showing Wade got big found like that.