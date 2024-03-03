Final good bye
Everything comes to an end, I hope you liked all the videos and learned a little more about UC Irvine, good luck in College!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Guys, way have not come to the conclusion of this great kapa store. Hope you guys doing all the video make them entertaining just for you guys. Guys, try to keep this tour a hundred percent honest under person. It doesn't matter what you study, but you gotta study. Human capital is the best investment you could make. Guys, I hope I see you and you sell your wine.