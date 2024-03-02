The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

A thousand tour of University of California, Irvine. Before I let you go, I know college admissions are coming up upon you. See, I know you know you want Teo really experience the school, no matter what school you go to, your gonna learn to love it, and you're going to enjoy yourself. The reason why we have videos like this So you could get a chance to see these schools if it's too far. Are you not able to see it in person? But I gave you my perspective on you. I really fit what I was looking for for a demographic. For the clubs, for the engineering and computer science program they have here. As the years went by, it's my second year now, right? I'm really glad I picked you. See, I So I hope you guys can learn from my videos on DH. Take it.