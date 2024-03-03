The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, guys, at this moment, we are in one of the housing communities that you see, I this is middle Earth. It was Thomas Thomas on the first year here at U. C. I And that's my friend. So you guys actually cooking? You know, you all have a meal plan, right? Yeah. It's very busy How much you like, So you have to pay for that. It's just like a dollar load. Honestly, right now. So now I'm really going to your to your dorm, right? Yeah. Now, mostly storms are single rooms, so they have one person in them. Now, there are a couple triple occupancy rooms, but most of them are. Here we go in What's going on, guys? A little bit camera.